Dr Crokes' Colm Cooper and manager Pat O'Shea celebrate their side's All-Ireland final success over Slaughtneil at Croke Park

The Allianz Football Leagues threw up a few surprise results over the weekend while Dr Crokes and Cuala both reached the promised land...

Serious win for Cavan today playing football the right way #Allianz #GAABEO — Conal keaney (@ConalKeaney) March 19, 2017

Always nice to cap the win with an goal #OnionCity #GallimhAbú @… https://t.co/a1ZHWYhlKw — Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) March 19, 2017

Dublin footballers getting all the deserved plaudits for their incredible run but this nonsense is why they are hated by the majority #GAA pic.twitter.com/z5sbf61pYk — Paraic Sullivan (@SullivanParaic) March 19, 2017

5-15 today. Holy ghost ever week its a cricket score we concede. Bit of work on defense wouldn't go a miss!! — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) March 19, 2017

Superb win away from home by @Armagh_GAA. Scoring heavily again but only conceding 11 is more impressive. — Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) March 19, 2017

Congrats to Banty and the Boys on promotion.. league final in Croker to look forward too aswell — anthony masterson (@antomasterson1) March 19, 2017

Such a dominant performance by Donegal over Tyrone #gaa — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) March 18, 2017

How was there no Donegal man booked there. Ref is poor ! — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) March 18, 2017

On behalf of our players and members, Derry GAA extends its sincere sympathy to the family of Ryan McBride RIP. https://t.co/gwSVjkxjAA pic.twitter.com/iKyCHkmzJ5 — Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) March 20, 2017

Shocked of the sudden passing of @derrycityfc player Ryan mc bride. Loved watching him play, tough no nonsense centre half rip. #RyanMcBride — Philly Mc Mahon (@PhillyMcMahon) March 19, 2017

Huge congrats to @colmcooper13, @brosnaneoin & all at @drcrokesgaa on yesterday's All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship victory! — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) March 18, 2017