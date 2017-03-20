McEntee unhappy with inconsistency

20 March 2017

Meath manager Andy McEntee

For a man that had just seen his team come back from the dead, Andy McEntee cut a surprisingly downbeat figure after Meath shared the spoils with Cork.

The Royal County boss expressed frustration with his side's inconsistency over the 70 minutes. Trailing by 0-6 to 0-15 after 45 minutes, they suddenly hit form to come away from Pairc Ui Rinn with an unlikely draw. 

"Frustration, utter frustration from a very poor, very inept first half to a good period in the second half," McEntee told RTÉ.

"Why do we have to wait for the situation to be at a low point before we start to apply ourselves? As a group, it's something we have go to work on. In fairness it's something that Meath football has struggled with for a while.

"At 15-6 down, I'd have ripped your arm off for a draw. A point down with 12 minutes to go I'd have taken your head off If you said we were going to draw.

"It was up and down within the game - a bit like our season so far."  




