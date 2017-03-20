Kelly takes charge of Louth 48 hours after his mother's passing 20 March 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly. Louth manager Colin Kelly.

Colin Kelly bravely took charge of Louth against Armagh yesterday, despite mourning the death of his mother.

Celine Kelly passed away on Friday and will be laid to rest in St. Peter's Cemetery in Drogheda this morning. In her 80th year, she is survived by her husband Oliver and children Joanna, Colin, Sinead and Bronagh.

"It's been a tough few days for Colin and his family. I'm sure it was hard to come here and get involved in a game," a symphatic Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney said of his opposite number after the Orchard County's 3-15 to 0-11 win in Drogheda.