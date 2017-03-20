What they said ... the weekend in quotes 20 March 2017





Cavan's Joe Dillon celebrates after his side's Allianz FL victory over Mayo at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

“The pleasing thing was the team turned up in its entirety and played to their ability. And then we have some outstanding individual performances on top of that. We need that all the time. Hopefully this is the start.”

Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan doesn't want their performance against Mayo to be a one off.

“We did well enough in the first half – eight points from open play was a good return against a stubborn defence but the goal gave Cavan impetus and we were on the back foot a fair bit in the second half. They made it very hard for us.”

Following their shock two point loss to the Breffni, Stephen Rochford and Mayo are staring nervously over their shoulder in Division 1.

“I'm sure if the players, when they finish playing, when they look back on it, they might get something but it is not referenced. Our focus now goest to Roscommon, that is what we are about. We have never looked in the past, never, and we don't intend to do so now.”

Records don't concern Jim Gavin or his players – it's all about the here and now.

“Some of the frees, to me, looked to be easier to get down at that end then on our side. It was frustrating at times but a pointless exercise giving out.”

Dean Rock's return of nine pointed frees proved costly for Eamonn Fitzmaurice and the Kingdom.

“We set out our goal, we had to get at Tyrone. They've a great defensive system in place the last couple of years that we've found difficult to break down. We went at it with a really positive attitude and we did very well overall.”

Rory Gallagher sent out his Donegal troops out with a positive approach against Tyrone.

“They have lost a number of their senior players but they haven't changed the way they play, they are a very efficient team and they very much know what they're doing.”

The Red Hands suffered their first defeat of the league and Mickey Harte will be hoping they can bounce back against Mayo next Sunday.

“Jack just had a couple of very tough years there, he did his cruciate and then coming back last year he hurt his hamstring. So he didn't really get a good run at all. We're delighted, he's worked really hard on his own.”

The form of Jack McCarron – who registered 1-7 against the Rossies – is a major plus for Malachy O'Rourke and Monaghan.

“We are going in to get as much out of the division before we say goodbye to it. We will be trying very hard next weekend and savagely hard against Cavan as well.”

Roscommon aren't going to go quietly, insists Kevin McStay.



“The squad is there for a reason, it's nothing to do with the manager or selectors. We always say to the subs, make an impact, make a difference. His difference was phenomenal.”

Kildare manager Cian O'Neill's gamble on introducing David Slattery against Down paid off as the half-time substitute baggedd two goals.

“They finished the game stronger. I thought, on the night, they deserved their win. Physically, they're very strong and ran the ball quite well.”

Eamonn Burns had no complaints about the outcome in Pairc Esler.

“We get into a position to win the game after getting the goal, with 15 minutes remaining and the wind with us, then we proceed to show a total lack of composure and quality. Our shot selection was a killer, that’s real me-feinism, not thinking of the team in the right areas at the right time.”

Despite watching his side fight back from a nine point deficit, Meath boss Andy McEntee wasn't a happy camper at the final whistle in Pairc Ui Rinn.

“Galway is a game we should have taken a point. Today is a game we should have taken a point. We seemed to be very much in control above in Clare at half-time and they got a run on us, we just couldn't seem to get a grip on the game.”

It was another dropped point by Peadar Healy and the Rebels.

“We have our fate in our hands at this stage, but others will feel they have it within their own grasp as well, so there is a fair bit to go yet. Everyone has got chopped at some stage, but that's what the league is all about as well, how you respond to that.”

Kevin Walsh and the Tribesmen are well placed for promotion to the top flight.

“The result was critically important coming off the back of three defeats; three difficult matches, Galway then away to Cork and away to Kildare. It was vital we got a really good team performance today, which we did get, and then the result on top of that.”

Pete McGrath's Fermanagh boosted their survival prospects with a win over Clare.

“They were told what they needed to do in the second- half. We talked it out. We didn’t plan for the 1-2 from Offaly in the first couple of minutes. That is what I liked about them, there was no panic and everyone kept their heads. That was the most important thing for me. They showed maturity.”

Liam Kearns and Tipperary took over in the Division 3 driving seat courtesy of their success over Offaly.