Laois left counting the cost of defeat 20 March 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

It was a particularly bad day at the office for Laois in Belfast yesterday.

A 0-11 to 1-10 defeat to Antrim was compounded by injuries to Donie Kingston (groin) and Stephen Attride (ankle), while Damien O'Connor was sent off just before half-time following an off-the-ball incident. The defeat leaves Laois propping up the Division 3 table alongside neighbours Offaly ahead of next Saturday night's visit of Longford to O'Moore Park.

"I thought the effort of the players was tremendous throughout the game, we just didn't land a few scores that would have given us the win. It's a game that we've left behind us to a degree," Laois boss Peter Creedon told the Irish Daily Star.

"The sending off before half-time was a killer. The Antrim guy tackled first and Damien (O'Connor) did raise a hand alright, but I thought it should have been two red cards, not one red (and a yellow) and that refereeing decision cost us dearly today."