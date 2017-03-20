McStay wants Rossies to go down fighting 20 March 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Kevin McStay says Roscommon are determined to get something out of their remaining games against Dublin and Cavan before bidding farewell to Division 1.

As the only team in the country without a win in the league to date, the Rossies are resigned to relegation, but McStay insists morale remains high within the camp.

"Looking in the dressing-room now, it wouldn't be a simple thing to mention Dublin to them now. We all have to go home and lick our wounds, get back up on the horse and go again," the Roscommon manager told RTE.

"The two matches left, to the outsider might look like dead rubbers, but I can assure you they are not to us. We are going in to get as much out of the division before we say goodbye to it. Morale is very good and we have a very good spirit. They are young and enthusiastic, and they are learning tough lessons in this difficult, difficult division.

"National League football is at such a high standard, it's close to championship and nearly higher than it now at this stage. They are tough lessons, but I have no sense that we are going to back away from what's ahead of us this summer."

McStay made no secret of his disappointment at losing a fifth straight game to Monaghan yesterday.

"We did expect more [today], but these moral victories of getting close but falling off are no good to us. We so badly want to get two points before we leave this division.

"The game against Cavan at the end of the campaign is going to be a very, very big game and obviously the next weekend against the Dubs will have its own hype."