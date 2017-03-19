Did Aidan Forker set an unwanted record today? 19 March 2017





Armagh's Aidan Forker Armagh's Aidan Forker

Aidan Forker may have set a new record for the earliest sending off in an Allianz League game this afternoon.

The Maghery clubman saw red after just 50 seconds of the Division 3 local derby clash between Armagh and Louth in Drogheda following an altercation with Derek Maguire. Louth were also reduced to 14 players six minutes later when wing back Anthony Williams was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident.

Despite Forker's early shower, the Orchard ran out comfortable 3-15 to 0-11 winners to keep up their promotion push and end the Wee County's 100 per cent record in the division.