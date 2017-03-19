McNamee's Offaly future up in the air 19 March 2017





Niall McNamee and the Offaly team line up for the national anthem.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Niall McNamee and the Offaly team line up for the national anthem.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Offaly manager Pat Flanagan remains in the dark with regard to Niall McNamee's inter-county future.

The Faithful's long-time talisman had a long season with club and county in 2016 which only ended with Rhode's Leinster club SFC final defeat to St. Vincent's on December 11. McNamee was expected to return to the Offaly fold for the Allianz League campaign, but after his side's latest defeat to Tipperary today which leaves them in the relegation mire in Division 3, Flanagan admitted that he doesn't know if the brilliant forward will feature at all this year.