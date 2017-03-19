McVeety: we've given ourselves a little bit of hope 19 March 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Cavan's Dara McVeety and Stephen Coen of Mayo shake hands.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Dara McVeety believes Cavan have given themselves a great chance of salvaging their Division 1 status after today's shock win over Mayo.

The victory moves the Breffnimen on to three points with two rounds remaining against Kerry and a Roscommon side that is all but relegated.

"We're happy," the Crosserlough clubman told Newstalk Radio.

"We knew coming down here, we knew the pressure was on. We knew coming down, if we didn't get a win today, we knew we were definitely gone. So at least we gave ourselves a little bit of hope staying in Division 1 and I think we kind of proved that today that we have the ability when we perform. It's just [a case of] getting more consistent performances.

"I think last year in Division 2, you get away with not performing for 10-15 minutes of a game. This year if you don't perform for 10-15 minutes, you'll just be beaten out of the gate. So we're learning I suppose that we have to perform for the whole game if you want to be in with a chance of winning."

He continued: "It's time for us to step up now and we have a great chance to do it with two games left."