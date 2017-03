Twitter reacts to Cavan's surprise win over Mayo 19 March 2017



Cavan's Allianz League Division 1 survival hopes received an unexpected boost this afternoon when they stunned Mayo in Castlebar.

Without a win going into the game, Mattie McGleenan's charges were full value for their victory over last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists, much to the delight of their supporters but to the dismay of their Mayo counterparts.

Super victory for Cavan, great performance under pressure! Nice cameo from JD aswell, super score! #AllianzLeagues #TheGreatEscape — Shane Gray (@ShaneBubbaGray) March 19, 2017

Serious win for Cavan today playing football the right way #Allianz #GAABEO — Conal keaney (@ConalKeaney) March 19, 2017

Hardest working side won. Fair play Cavan. No need panic for mayo but a lot of work to do. #mayo#cav — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) March 19, 2017

Can someone please tell Stephen Rochford to get on the to Ciarán McDonald to bring him in as Forwards Coach?#GAA #mayogaa #AllianzLeagues — L. NíHéineacháin (@LaobhaoiseNihE) March 19, 2017

Mayo beaten at home by Cavan. Wheels are coming off quickly for Stephen Rochford. #GAA — Kevin Coghlan (@kevin_coghlan) March 19, 2017

Great show from Cavan, first Div 1 win. Gearoid McKiernan, Dara McVeety, Martin Reilly superb. Mayo looking a bit dispirited. — Colm Keys (@KeysColm) March 19, 2017

Mayo proving everyone right that they're the biggest bunch of bottlers in the GAA. Some win for Cavan. Delighted. #AllianzLeagues — DublinGAA (@Dubs_gaa) March 19, 2017

Full deserved win for Cavan..Mayo struggle to mark the Left footers..Keith Higgins career been wasted moved from pilar to posts.. — David Brady (@D9BMayo) March 19, 2017

Mayo have just been beaten at home by the mighty Cavan #MayoForSam2017 — Hill 16 Army (@Hill16Army) March 19, 2017