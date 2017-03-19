Victory pleases Gallagher

19 March 2017

Rory Gallagher declared himself 'very pleased' with Donegal's victory over Tyrone last night.

The double-scores win in dreadful conditions at Ballybofey moves the Tir Chonaill men onto joint-top spot in the Division 1 with Tyrone and Dublin with two rounds remaining.

“We’d be very pleased,” the manager told Donegal Sport Hub.

“We came out and got some great scores and deserved a five-point lead at half-time. The second half developed into a very scrappy, hard-to-watch from our point of view contest. I was very pleased with the attitude.

“You’re playing Tyrone, who are rated in the top three in the country and were the best team in Ulster last year without a shadow of a doubt. Tyrone at well established at this level.”




