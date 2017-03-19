Multiple All-Ireland winner O'Reilly retires 19 March 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cork's Deirdre O'Reilly in action during the 2016 All-Ireland final against Dublin at Croke Park.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Cork's 11-time All-Ireland winning ladies football star Deirdre O'Reilly has called time on her glittering inter-county career.

Manager Ephie Fitzgerald confirmed her retirement on Cork's Red FM last night. An unsung heroine of the greatest team ladies football has ever seen, O'Reilly made her senior Cork debut as a 15-year-old and featured both in defence and attack. She won three All-Ireland medals playing alongside here older sister Sinead.

Deirdre O'Reilly celebrates after the 2006 All-Ireland final victory over Armagh.

©INPHO/Andrew Paton.

The 30-year-old also claimed All-Ireland junior and intermediate club medals with Rockchapel in 1999 and 2000 respectively as well as three All-Ireland senior club camogie medals with Milford in 2013, 2014 and last year.