Nash returns to Limerick fold 19 March 2017





Limerick's Barry Nash.

Limerick's Barry Nash.

Barry Nash has rejoined the Limerick senior hurling squad just six weeks after quitting it for 'personal reasons'.

The Limerick Leader understands that the South Liberties clubman trained with John Kiely's squad on St. Patrick's Day. A son of former full back Mike, Nash played in all three of the Treaty's championship games last year and also impressed in January's Munster Hurling League which culminated in a defeat to Cork in the final.

He was man of the match in the 2015 All-Ireland U21HC final and still eligible for the grade.