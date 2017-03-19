"We played our traditional style of football and got the draw in the end" 19 March 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin.

The manner in which Dublin salvaged a draw from this evening's Allianz FL Division 1 clash with Kerry gave manager Jim Gavin great satisfaction.

With their backs very much against the wall, late scores from Dean Rock and Paul Mannion ensured a share of the spoils for the team in sky blue – and a record equalling 34th game unbeaten.

“They had a big breeze in the second half and they pulled four ahead, with 72 minutes gone and two down, but we’ve always stayed present in games and tried to get the scores,” Gavin remarked to RTE Sport shortly after the final whistle.

“We played our traditional style of football and got the draw in the end.”

The never-say-die attitude displayed by his players is a non-negotiable as far as Gavin is concerned.

“That’s expected in a team game and this football team is more than the sum of its parts - that has been its strength in previous games.”