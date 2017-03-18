FL4: Carlow hotshot Broderick downs Na Deise 18 March 2017





Paul Broderick struck 2-6 as Carlow inflicted a 2-10 to 0-7 defeat on Waterford at Dr Cullen Park.

Broderick opened the scoring with a second-minute major and that score assured the hosts of a 1-5 to 0-5 interval advantage.

Sean Murphy, Broderick (3) and Darragh Foley were the winners' other first-half scorers and it could have been worse for the visitors but for the heroics of their goalkeeper Shane Enright, who denied Gary Kelly before the break and executed another terrific stop in the second half.

Broderick rattled the net again to open the second-half scoring in the 39th-minute and the very comfortable home team didn't have to panic too much when Brendan Murphy left the field after picking up a black card.