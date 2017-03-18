Team news: Farney aim to get back to winning ways 18 March 2017





Senan Kilbride of Roscommon and Drew Wylie of Monaghan.

©INPHO/Andrew Paton. Senan Kilbride of Roscommon and Drew Wylie of Monaghan.©INPHO/Andrew Paton.

The Monaghan team which will face Roscommon in tomorrow's Allianz FL Division 1 clash has been named.

Throw-in at Inniskeen is timed for 2pm.

Monaghan (Allianz FL v Roscommon) – Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Ryan McAnespie, Neil McAdam, Karl O'Connell; Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes; Dessie Ward, Shane Carey, Gavin Doogan; Kieran Duffy, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus. Subs: Conor Forde, Owen Coyle, Karl McQuaid, Vincent Conroy, James Mealiff, Brian Greenan, Thomas Kerr, Owen Duffy, Conor McCarthy, Stephen Gollogly, Micheal Bannigan.

