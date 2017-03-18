Schools: Shaw on the double for The Sem 18 March 2017





Kerry's David Shaw and Sean Mortimer of Derry

Kerry's David Shaw and Sean Mortimer of Derry

St Brendan's of Killarney are through to the Hogan Cup decider for the second year running after they got the better of St Colman's College, Claremorris in today's All-Ireland Post Primary SF 'A' semi-final at Cusack Park, Ennis.

Second-half goals from David Shaw (2) and Mark O'Shea (son of Dr Crokes' victorious All-Ireland club boss Pat) were crucial as the reigning champions prevailed on a scoreline of 3-13 to 1-11.

The victory wasn't as emphatic as the scoreline suggests, however.

Despite playing with the aid of a strong win in the first half, they led by just 0-8 to 1-4 at the halfway stage.

Conor Diskin netted the Connacht champions' goal while Evan and Jack Ronayne scored 0-4 and 0-3 respectively for the losing outfit.

Croke Park now beckons for The Sem who will face the winners of St Mary’s Magherafelt (Derry) and St Peter’s College (Wexford) at GAA headquarters on Saturday, April 1.