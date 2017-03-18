LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker

18 March 2017

Dublin's Jonny Cooper and Donnchadh Walsh of Kerry at the launch of the 2017 Allianz Football Leagues.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

The most eagerly-awaited match of this year's national football league takes place tonight as Kerry welcome holders Dublin to Tralee.

The All-Ireland champions are bidding to extend their astonishing unbeaten run in league and championship to 34 games - a record set by the Kingdom 84 years ago. No quarter will be asked or given at Austin Stack Park.

Also in Division One, table toppers Tyrone travel to Ballybofey to take on neighbours Donegal in what should be an equally feisty Ulster derby.

Elsewhere, in-form Down entertain top-of-the-table Kildare in Division Two and Carlow host Waterford in Division Four.

Click here for LIVE text commentary on all the action as it happens.




Most Read Stories

"O'Leary made a meal of it"

LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker

"With the summer coming into view, people want to see us closing the gap"

Gooch coy on Kerry future

Every team is beatable, says Fitzmaurice

Schutte played through the pain barrier


Android app on Google Play