LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker 18 March 2017





Dublin's Jonny Cooper and Donnchadh Walsh of Kerry at the launch of the 2017 Allianz Football Leagues.

The most eagerly-awaited match of this year's national football league takes place tonight as Kerry welcome holders Dublin to Tralee.

The All-Ireland champions are bidding to extend their astonishing unbeaten run in league and championship to 34 games - a record set by the Kingdom 84 years ago. No quarter will be asked or given at Austin Stack Park.

Also in Division One, table toppers Tyrone travel to Ballybofey to take on neighbours Donegal in what should be an equally feisty Ulster derby.

Elsewhere, in-form Down entertain top-of-the-table Kildare in Division Two and Carlow host Waterford in Division Four.

