Team news: Faithful out to make amends 18 March 2017





Nigel Dunne of Offaly scores a second half point against London

©INPHO Nigel Dunne of Offaly scores a second half point against London©INPHO

Offaly manager Pat Flanagan has unveiled his starting team for tomorrow's Allianz FL Division 3 fixture with Tipperary.



After their embarrassing 30 point defeat at the hands of Armagh last time out, Flanagan will be hoping his players can restore some pride to the jersey in O'Connor Park tomorrow.

Offaly (Allianz FL v Tipperary) – Ken Garry; Cian Donoghue, James Lawlor, Sean Pender; Niall Darby, Brian Darby, David Hanlon; Eoin Carroll, Conor McNamee; Graham Guilfoyle, Peter Cunningham, Michael Brazil; Ruairi McNamee, Nigel Dunne, Bernard Allen.

Follow all of this weekend's Allianz FL action on our Live Match Trackers this evening and tomorrow.