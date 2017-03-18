"With the summer coming into view, people want to see us closing the gap" 18 March 2017





Sunday Game panelists Tomas O'Se and Dessie Dolan at the launch of RTÉ's GAA Championship 2016 coverage.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Sunday Game panelists Tomas O'Se and Dessie Dolan at the launch of RTÉ's GAA Championship 2016 coverage.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

No prizes for guessing what result Tomas O Se would like to see in Tralee this evening!

Whether or not Kerry can put a halt to Dublin's unbeaten run remains to be seen but, at the very least, the Kingdom great hopes to see signs of improvement from Eamonn Fitzmaurice's team.

“I suppose what I'd like to happen tonight is pretty obvious,” he writes in today's Irish Independent.

“I'd like Kerry to go out and strike a blow for themselves and the rest of the chasing pack and show everyone that this great Dublin team are beatable.

“Cracking them, even once, would boost everything and you could bounce into the summer.

“But look they have our card at the minute. And there's pressure down here. I think for the first time Eamonn Fitzmaurice will be under pressure to produce something in this Championship.

“I've heard a lot of unnecessary talk blaming him, but he won us an All-Ireland against the head in 2014. So he's done very well, with the players he has had, to be as close as he has.

“But with the summer coming into view, people want to see us closing the gap.

“So tonight is about more than just this result for Kerry. Tonight is about showing that we're improving on the things that have held us back.”