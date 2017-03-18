Every team is beatable, says Fitzmaurice 18 March 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice takes his hat off to Dublin's achievement in going 33 games without a defeat – but insists that Jim Gavin's men are beatable.

Speaking ahead of tonight's eagerly anticipated Division 1 clash, the Kingdom boss heaped praise on the consistency shown by the boys in sky blue.

“They are a serious team, everyone knows that,” Fitzmaurice told The Irish Independent.

“I think the consistency they have brought to it is incredible. I saw a stat a couple of weeks ago concerning the great Kilkenny team that won four All-Irelands in the middle of the last decade and their longest winning streak between league and championship ran to 14 games. That puts in context what they're doing.

“It is incredible what they are doing. Their level of consistency, their level of performance week in, week out, year in, year out is unbelievable. Championship is one thing.

“If you've achieved that in championship, that is doable. When you put all the variables that come into it during the league and they've managed to do what they've done, it is incredible.

“But, every team is beatable. They are beatable. Whether it will happen this Saturday night or not, I don't know. It will happen at some stage. I'd love if it was this Saturday night.”