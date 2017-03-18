Team news: Ernesiders eye Banner scalp 18 March 2017





Fermanagh's Eoin Donnelly and Padraig McNulty of Tyrone.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Fermanagh's Eoin Donnelly and Padraig McNulty of Tyrone.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Fermanagh boss Pete McGrath has announced his team for tomorrow's Allianz FL Division 2 visit of Clare to Brewster Park (2pm).

The Ernesiders are currently rooted to the bottom of the Division 2 table having failed to build on their opening round win over Down.

Fermanagh (Allianz FL v Clare) – Thomas Treacy; Mickey Jones, Che Cullen, Kane Connor; Conor P Murphy, Barry Mulrone, Aidan Breen; Eoin Donnelly, Lee Cullen; Paul McCusker, Ryan Jones, Ryan Lyons; Eddie Courtney, Sean Quigley, Tomas Corrigan.

Follow all of this weekend's Allianz FL action on our Live Match Trackers this evening and tomorrow.