Team news: O'Moore County head north 18 March 2017





Laois goalkeeper Graham Brody catches over Niall Grimley of Armagh during their All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 1A clash at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Laois senior football manager Peter Creedon has revealed his starting 15 for tomorrow's Allianz FL Division 3 trip to Antrim.

Throw-in at Corrigan Park is timed for 2pm.

Laois (Allianz FL v Antrim) – Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Denis Booth, Alan Farrell; Stephen Attride, Kieran Lillis, Padraig McMahon; James Finn, John O'Loughlin; Niall Donoher, David Conway, Eoin Lowry; Ross Munnelly, Donal Kingston, Paul Kingston.



