Schutte played through the pain barrier

It was going to take more than a broken finger to prevent Paul Schutte from lining out for Cuala in yesterday's All-Ireland Club SHC showdown with Ballyea.

The defender sustained the injury three weeks ago but defied medical advice to play his part in the Dublin side's famous 2-19 to 1-10 victory over their Clare opponents.

“It was very close,” Schutte revealed to gaa.ie.

“We didn’t want to say anything before the match but broke my finger in a friendly game and was told I’d be about for 12 weeks.

“There are a couple of people I have to thank because they looked it up and saw Tommy Bowe had a similar injury and got back after three weeks.

“Barry O’Sullivan and Paul Sullivan, the surgeons, put three pins in my finger about three weeks ago. Luckily it got me through.

“Luckily it got me through. There wasn’t much hurling being done by me there but just delighted to get through it and help the team.

“My first training session was last week. That was my first contact, hitting the ball. I hit a wall ball during the week.

“When you’re dangled with the golden carrot of an All-Ireland final you find a way to get through. Absolutely delighted.”