O'Neill takes aim at Cork's critics 18 March 2017





Cork manager Peadar Healy and players stand together.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Cork manager Peadar Healy and players stand together.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Cork football selector Eoin O'Neill has hit back at the 'over the top' criticism that has come their way following their eight point Allianz FL Division 2 defeat to Clare last time out.

The Paul Kerrigan captained outfit suffered a surprise 0-9 to 2-11 loss to the Banner County in round 4 and they will be aiming to make amends when hosting Meath in Pairc Ui Rinn tomorrow.

“We all want to win and we all want Cork teams doing better,” O'Neill told The Irish Examiner.

“But results haven’t been what we’ve wanted. A lot of the criticism has come from within the county. There is a lot of negativity in Cork towards the Cork teams. A lot of the stuff going out there is fairly severe. Some of the criticism is justified. Some is not. A lot of the criticism is reactionary, very sensationalist headlines.

“People have their opinion. People go on social media and express those opinions. It certainly doesn’t help.

“We’re not making excuses either. I don’t want to come across as having a whinge or that we shouldn’t expect to be criticised after losing to Clare. The level of criticism can be a little bit over the top, though.”

RTE's Joe Brolly is one pundit who hasn't been shy in voicing his opinion on the current state of Rebel County football and O'Neill retorted: “I haven’t seen Joe Brolly at any of our games.

“If Joe Brolly wants to say those kinds of things, I am not going into a war of words with Joe Brolly. Come and see us and then give an assessment of what we’re like.

“Don’t say things without even seeing us.”