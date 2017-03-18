Gooch coy on Kerry future 18 March 2017





Colm Cooper of Dr. Crokes at the final whistle

©INPHO Colm Cooper of Dr. Crokes at the final whistle©INPHO

Colm Cooper will sit down with Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice in the next week or so before making a decision on his inter-county future.

While basking in the glory of Dr Crokes' All-Ireland club success at Croke Park yesterday, the Gooch addressed the question that was on everyone's lips.

“I've pretty much poured everything into this since we lost to Dublin out here in the semi-final last year,” he remarked to The Irish Independent.

“I spoke with Eamonn (Fitzmaurice) at Christmas. I said, 'ye do your thing, I'll do my thing and we'll chat when the Crokes journey is over'.

“I envisage that we'll talk in the next week or so and thrash it out and I'm sure we'll come to the right conclusion.”

A mascot 25 years ago when Crokes last scaled the summit of the club scene, the five time All-Ireland winner outlined what the Killarney outfit's 1-9 to 1-7 final victory over Slaughtneil meant to him.

“To do it with the guys that I've soldiered so long with and that I grew up with and went to school with, look, how can you describe that?

“And to hear Maurice Deegan blow that final whistle, it was just 'wow,' like. To meet friends and family afterwards... I just don't think words can describe how I'm feeling right now. It's relief, it's joy. It's a lot of things.

“The injury [cruciate ligament] was an incredibly low point, I didn't know whether I'd even get back to play with Kerry never mind win an All-Ireland club with Dr Crokes. It flashed through my mind for sure.

“That's where these guys have hung in and cajoled me along.”