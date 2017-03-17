Team news: Mayo ring in the changes

17 March 2017

The Mayo team has been announced ahead of their crucial Division 1 clash with Cavan at MacHale Park on Sunday.

Manager Stephen Rochford has made four changes to the side that was defeated by Dublin in the previous round. 

Brendan Harrison, Danny Kirby, Conor O'Shea and Conor Loftus have all been named to start, while Stephen Coen, Jason Gibbons, Diarmuid O'Connor and Evan Regan make way.

Mayo (NFL v Cavan): David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Keith Higgins, Paddy Durcan; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Donal Vaughan; Tom Parsons, Danny Kirby; Fergal Boland, Cillian O'Connor, Conor O'Shea; Kevin McLoughlin, Andy Moran, Conor Loftus.

Throw in is at 2pm.




