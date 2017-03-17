Team news: Same again for Dubs

17 March 2017

Dublin's Ciaran Kilkenny with Kieran Donaghy of Kerry.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Jim Gavin has named an unchanged Dublin team ahead of their huge Division 1 match with Kerry on Saturday evening.

The same starting fifteen defeated Mayo in the previous round by 12 points.

Dublin (NFL v Kerry): Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne; Darren Daly, John Small, Eric Lowndes; Brian Fenton, Michael Darragh Macauley; Niall Scully, Dean Rock, Shane Carthy; Ciarán Kilkenny, Eoghan O'Gara, Conor McHugh.

Throw in is at 7pm.




