Team news: Rebels starting line-up revealed

17 March 2017

Cork's Paul Kerrigan celebrates scoring a goal. ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

The Cork Senior Football team has been named ahead of their Allianz League Division 2 clash with Meath at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday.

Cork (NFL v Meath): Ken O'Halloran; Michael Shields, Tom Clancy, Kevin Crowley; Tomas Clancy, James Loughrey, Stephen Cronin; Aidan Walsh, Ruairi Deane; Ian Maguire, Mark Collins, Kevin O Driscoll; Colm O Neill, Peter Kelleher, Paul Kerrigan.

Throw in is at 2pm.




