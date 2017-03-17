Team news: Kerry all set for huge Dublin clash

17 March 2017

Dublin's Stephen Cluxton and Philly McMahon with Paul Geaney of Kerry.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice has named his Kerry team to play host to All Ireland Champions Dublin at Austin Stack Park in Saturday night's blockbuster fixture.

Kerry (NFL v Dublin): Brendan Kealy; Shane Enright, Mark Griffin, Ronan Shanahan; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Killian Young; David Moran, Jack Barry; Adrian Spillane, Paul Murphy, Donnchadh Walsh; Kevin McCarthy, Paul Geaney, Jack Savage.

Throw in is at 7pm.




