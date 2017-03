Team news: Tipperary XV announced 17 March 2017





Galway's Declan Kyne and Michael Quinlivan of Tipperary

©INPHO Galway's Declan Kyne and Michael Quinlivan of Tipperary©INPHO

The Tipperary starting team has been named ahead of their Division 3 clash with Offaly at O'Connor Park on Sunday.

Tipperary (NFL v Offaly): Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors; Emmett Moloney, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Liam Casey, Jack Kennedy; Josh Keane, Kevin O’Halloran, Brian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Philip Austin.

Throw in is at 2pm.