The delighted Twitter reaction to Gooch's first All-Ireland club medal 17 March 2017





Colm Cooper of Dr. Crokes at the final whistle

Colm Cooper finally got his hands on the one medal that was missing from his impressive collection at the age of 33 this evening, and it seems most GAA followers are genuinely thrilled for him.

Team mascot when Dr Crokes last brought the Andy Merrigan Cup back to Killarney in 1992, 'Gooch' bagged 1-2 against Slaughtneil as the Lewis Road outfit made amends for their numerous near misses over the years to be crowned All-Ireland champions.

Lots of great players have won All-Ireland club medals. Can't think of a more deserving one than @colmcooper13 #Gooch #TheToughest #GAA — Ian Cooney (@cooney_ian) March 17, 2017

Delighted to see @ColmCooper13 complete his set of major titles today. Very much deserved, a legend of Gaelic Football. #GAA #ClubFinals https://t.co/uPVz20nc2h — David Cunniffe (@davycunniffe) March 17, 2017

He doesn't look a thing like Jesus but he plays like a gentlemen & wins all Ireland medals like you imagined when you were young #GAA #Gooch pic.twitter.com/SFJrBIiDZD — UnOfficialGaa (@UnOfficialGaa) March 17, 2017

Couldn't be happier for @colmcooper13 The man is a legend. — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) March 17, 2017

The gooch fianally completed the lot.. one of the best — bubbles o dwyer (@johnodwyer14) March 17, 2017

Delighted for the Gooch, what a man. I feel bad for Mickey Moran + Slaughtleil boys but there has to be a loser unfortunately #TheToughest — Ronan Kennedy (@RK_TheChick) March 17, 2017

Does the gooch ever misplace a foot pass!!!! Unreal — Richie Hogan (@richiehogan8) March 17, 2017