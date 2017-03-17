The delighted Twitter reaction to Gooch's first All-Ireland club medal
Colm Cooper of Dr. Crokes at the final whistle
Colm Cooper finally got his hands on the one medal that was missing from his impressive collection at the age of 33 this evening, and it seems most GAA followers are genuinely thrilled for him.
Team mascot when Dr Crokes last brought the Andy Merrigan Cup back to Killarney in 1992, 'Gooch' bagged 1-2 against Slaughtneil as the Lewis Road outfit made amends for their numerous near misses over the years to be crowned All-Ireland champions.