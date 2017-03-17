'When Amy told us she was going to be with us we walked out on air' 17 March 2017





Dr Crokes' Johnny Buckley lifts the trophy

©INPHO Dr Crokes' Johnny Buckley lifts the trophy©INPHO

This was a touch of class from Johnny Buckley.

Following his side's victory over Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland club SFC final at Croke Park this evening, the Dr Crokes captain called on 10-year-old Amy O'Connor, who is battling cancer, to lift the Andy Merrigan Cup. And Amy, who was on crutches, duly obliged to cheers of 'Amy, Amy, Amy' from the crowd.

"The strength that she has shown in her battle was an absolute inspiration to us," Buckley said in his acceptance speech.

"She honoured us with her presence last week. Her smile brightened up the dressing-room when she came in and when she told us she was going to be with us in Croke Park here today, we walked out on air. So I'd like to thank Amy O'Connor and I'd like to invite her up to the lift the cup over her head."

An acceptance speech to match any we have seen on the steps of the Hogan Stand down the years.

Magic moment, serious touch of class from a class team. Brave Amy O Connor #TheToughest pic.twitter.com/465hEXMkf4 — Paraic Sullivan (@SullivanParaic) March 17, 2017

Incredible gesture by @BuckleyJohnny super player but an even better guy! — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) March 17, 2017