Team news: Cavan welcome back Clarke and Johnston

17 March 2017

Cavan captain Killian Clarke in action against Monaghan in Castleblayney

Captain Killian Clarke and Seanie Johnston return to the Cavan team for Sunday's Allianz League Division 1 meeting with Mayo in Castlebar.

The Breffnimen suffered their third defeat of the campaign against Tyrone last weekend and desperately need a win to ease their relegation worries.

Cavan (SF v Mayo): Raymond Galligan; Killian Brady, Rory Dunne, Jason McLoughlin; Ciaran Brady, Killian Clarke, Conor Moynagh; Gearoid McKiernan, Tomas Corr; Martin Reilly, Dara McVeety, Niall Clerkin; Paul O'Connor, Conor Madden, Seanie Johnston.




Most Read Stories

'When Amy told us she was going to be with us we walked out on air'

'All he wants to do is play GAA with his friends'

Whelan wants handpass abolished

On St Patrick's Day we bring you … five brilliant GAA Patricks

Team news: Meath unchanged for trip to Cork

FL previews: Dubs chasing history in Tralee


Android app on Google Play