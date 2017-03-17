Team news: Cavan welcome back Clarke and Johnston 17 March 2017





Cavan captain Killian Clarke in action against Monaghan in Castleblayney Cavan captain Killian Clarke in action against Monaghan in Castleblayney

Captain Killian Clarke and Seanie Johnston return to the Cavan team for Sunday's Allianz League Division 1 meeting with Mayo in Castlebar.

The Breffnimen suffered their third defeat of the campaign against Tyrone last weekend and desperately need a win to ease their relegation worries.

Cavan (SF v Mayo): Raymond Galligan; Killian Brady, Rory Dunne, Jason McLoughlin; Ciaran Brady, Killian Clarke, Conor Moynagh; Gearoid McKiernan, Tomas Corr; Martin Reilly, Dara McVeety, Niall Clerkin; Paul O'Connor, Conor Madden, Seanie Johnston.