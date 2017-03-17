Cronin goal settled us, says Kenny

17 March 2017

Cuala manager Mattie Kenny.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Cuala manager Mattie Kenny has cited Colm Cronin's first half goal as being crucial to his side's historic All-Ireland club SHC final victory over Ballyea.

The centre forward's strike helped the Dalkey men to a 1-2 to 0-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and they never looked back after that as they eased to a 2-19 to 1-10 win at Croke Park.

"It's an unbelievable feeling; we're very, very proud, very happy obviously," Kenny told TG4.

"It's a huge day for the Cuala GAA club and a huge day for everyone in Dublin hurling. We were expecting a huge, huge battle from Ballyea and we got that. Like a lot of games in Croke Park, it hinged on a couple of crucial scores. I suppose the goal in the first half kind of settled the team. 

"We got a few points after that and took a lead into the dressing-room at half-time. And that gave us a platform for the second half."

Cuala are the first Dublin club to win an All-Ireland senior hurling title and the former Galway coach expects the county team to benefit from the success.

"It's definitely going to give a lift to the squad and to Ger Cunningham (Dublin manager)," he added.




