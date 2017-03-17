Cronin goal settled us, says Kenny 17 March 2017





Cuala manager Mattie Kenny.

Cuala manager Mattie Kenny has cited Colm Cronin's first half goal as being crucial to his side's historic All-Ireland club SHC final victory over Ballyea.

The centre forward's strike helped the Dalkey men to a 1-2 to 0-1 lead at the end of the first quarter and they never looked back after that as they eased to a 2-19 to 1-10 win at Croke Park.

"It's an unbelievable feeling; we're very, very proud, very happy obviously," Kenny told TG4.

"It's a huge day for the Cuala GAA club and a huge day for everyone in Dublin hurling. We were expecting a huge, huge battle from Ballyea and we got that. Like a lot of games in Croke Park, it hinged on a couple of crucial scores. I suppose the goal in the first half kind of settled the team.

"We got a few points after that and took a lead into the dressing-room at half-time. And that gave us a platform for the second half."

Cuala are the first Dublin club to win an All-Ireland senior hurling title and the former Galway coach expects the county team to benefit from the success.

"It's definitely going to give a lift to the squad and to Ger Cunningham (Dublin manager)," he added.