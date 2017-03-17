MacLarnon Cup final: historic first for Ballygawley 17 March 2017





Our Lady's, Castleblayney's Tommy Geehan with Cormaic Donnelly of St Ciaran's, Ballygalwey.

©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry. Our Lady's, Castleblayney's Tommy Geehan with Cormaic Donnelly of St Ciaran's, Ballygalwey.©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry.

St. Ciaran's, Ballygawley 1-19

Our Lady's, Castleblayney 2-10

St. Ciaran's, Ballygawley needed an injury-time goal from Callum Corrigan to secure their first MacLarnon Cup with victory over Our Lady's, Castleblayney at the Athletic Grounds.

Trailing by 0-11 to 2-7 at the interval, the Tyrone outfit made good use of the wind in the second half to claim a famous win. Our Lady's, who were seeking their second title in three years, made a dream start when James Wilson netted after only 12 seconds. David Hanley raised a second green flag in the 14th minute as the Monaghan boys held sway at half-time.

The St Ciaran’s, Ballygawley players celebrate.

©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry.

But Ballygawley gradually gained the upper hand after the restart as points form Darragh Canavan, Tomas Hoy Pascal Donaghy and Joe Oguz edged them ahead before Corrigan's late strike settled it.