Death of Derry great Roddy Gribbin 17 March 2017





The death has occurred of the legendary Derry and Newbridge footballer Roddy Gribbin.

Aged 92, Roddy was the last surviving member of the Derry team which made history by becoming the first from north of the border to win the National League in 1947. He was also part of the Derry team that won the Ulster JFC title in 1944 (they were denied the opportunity to play in the All-Ireland semi-final because of travel restrictions imposed during World Ward II) and managed the Oak Leaf County to an All-Ireland SFC final appearance against Dublin in 1958 at the age of just 33.

Roddy played alongside his brothers Mick, who recently passed away, Hugh Francis, Henry, Willie (RIP) and Owen (RIP) for Newbridge during the 1940s and 1950s when they won five Derry SFC titles.

Roddy, who also played Railway Cup for Ulster, will be laid to rest in Newbridge tomorrow morning.