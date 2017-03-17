Offaly impress on and off the field 17 March 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Offaly management team of Declan Farrell, Pat Flanagan and James Stewart.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Offaly U21 football management have come in for praise from Carlow GAA after Wednesday night's Leinster semi-final against Laois.

The Faithful edged out their local rivals by a point at Netwatch Cullen Park to qualify for their first provincial final in the grade in a decade and afterwards the management made sure they left the dressing room the way the found it by sweeping the floor.

Fair play to manager James 'Ginger' Stewart and his backroom staff.