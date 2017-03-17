Raising the flag for Donal...

17 March 2017

Castlepollard's Donal Devine

The Castlepollard hurling club in north Westmeath will honour Donal Devine today by raising the tricolour in his memory.

The club has requested all of its members to join Donal's wife Deirdre and her two young sons Emmet and Ronan in raising the flag at the Town Hall at 4.30pm on this St. Patrick's Day.

Donal, or 'Duck' as he was affectionately known, died following a Castlepollard training session on February 14 last. The 40-year-old represented both his club and county with distinction and hailed from a family steeped in Castlepollard hurling.

 




