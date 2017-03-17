Promotion not on Burns' radar

17 March 2017

Down manager Eamonn Burns.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Eamonn Burns isn’t thinking about the prospect of Down going straight back up to Division 1 just yet.

Touted as relegation candidates only a few weeks ago, the Mournemen have turned their fortunes around with wins over Meath and Derry and will be in the promotion shake-up if they can make it three victories in-a-row against Division 2 table-toppers Kildare in Newry tomorrow night. 

"We're taking one game at a time and hopefully we can get a result against Kildare. We're not getting carried away," Burns told the Newry Democrat.

"We're looking forward to meeting Kildare. "It's a big game. The way the league is going it's tight at both the top and the bottom. Derry and Cork are below us - but just by one point. We are playing the league leaders. I know we beat Derry while they lost to them, but apparently they (Kildare) were very unlucky against Derry."

He added: “Meath was a must-win game and thankfully we got two points on the board while the win in Derry gave the players a big lift. It's so encouraging."




Most Read Stories

On St Patrick's Day we bring you … five brilliant GAA Patricks

Team news: Meath unchanged for trip to Cork

FL previews: Dubs chasing history in Tralee

Whelan wants handpass abolished

O'Keeffe - 'Gooch might retire if he wins club title'

Armagh U21 star plays two days after brother's death


Android app on Google Play