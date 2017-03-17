Promotion not on Burns' radar 17 March 2017





Down manager Eamonn Burns.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Down manager Eamonn Burns.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Eamonn Burns isn’t thinking about the prospect of Down going straight back up to Division 1 just yet.

Touted as relegation candidates only a few weeks ago, the Mournemen have turned their fortunes around with wins over Meath and Derry and will be in the promotion shake-up if they can make it three victories in-a-row against Division 2 table-toppers Kildare in Newry tomorrow night.

"We're taking one game at a time and hopefully we can get a result against Kildare. We're not getting carried away," Burns told the Newry Democrat.

"We're looking forward to meeting Kildare. "It's a big game. The way the league is going it's tight at both the top and the bottom. Derry and Cork are below us - but just by one point. We are playing the league leaders. I know we beat Derry while they lost to them, but apparently they (Kildare) were very unlucky against Derry."

He added: “Meath was a must-win game and thankfully we got two points on the board while the win in Derry gave the players a big lift. It's so encouraging."