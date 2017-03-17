Ryan convinced Faithful are on the up 17 March 2017





Kevin Ryan.

Kevin Ryan feels his Offaly team is improving, despite losing all four of their Allianz Hurling League Division 1B games to date.

Since their disastrous opening round loss to Galway, the Faithful have put in strong performances against Laois (with 13 men), Limerick and Wexford, and could yet reach the quarter-finals if they beat fellow strugglers Kerry on Sunday week.

“It's better, you know, we're getting longer performances. We're working harder for longer. We're looking around the corner here trying to get on the straight and hopefully if we keep improving bit by bit we will get there,” Ryan told the Tullamore Tribune after last Sunday’s defeat to high-flying Wexford.

“If we can just hang in there and keep things positive and keep people off our backs and see where we can take it. Again, we feel, whatever the results, that we're gradually improving. We're working harder and harder and harder that's all we can do.”

The Waterford man’s number one priority going into the Kerry game is to ensure Offaly get the win they need to stave off the threat of relegation.

“Of course, Wexford have to beat Laois and if that happens then it's winner-takes-all between ourselves and Kerry. It's out of our hands a little bit but it's definitely in our hands in terms of going and having a battle with Kerry. There's probably a window there that wasn't there, or that you couldn't see a couple of weeks ago. We'll do everything we can to have a serious go off that,” he added.