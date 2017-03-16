Team news: One change for Kildare

16 March 2017

Kildare's Tommy Moolick.
The Kildare starting team has been named ahead of their Allianz Division 2 match with Down at Pairc Esler on Saturday night.

Manager Cian O’Neill has made one change to the side from the previous round which saw the Lilywhites ease past Fermanagh.

Neil Flynn makes way for Cathal McNally in the full-forward line.

Kildare (NFL v Down): Mark Donnellan; Mick O’Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin: Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Cathal McNally, Daniel Flynn, Chris Healy.

Throw in is at 7pm.




