Team news: Tyrone all set for heavyweight clash 16 March 2017





Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Mickey Harte has announced his Tyrone starting fifteen ahead of their huge Division One clash with Donegal on Saturday night at Ballybofey.

Tyrone (NFL v Donegal): Mickey O’Neill; Pádraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Justin McMahon, Rory Brennan; Colm Cavanagh, Declan McClure; Conor Meyler, Kieran McGeary, Peter Harte; Mark Bradley, Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly.

Throw in is at 7pm.