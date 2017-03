Teams news: Orchard name starting fifteen 16 March 2017





Armagh's Jamie Clarke with Sean Pender of Offaly.

Kieran McGeeney has named his Armagh side to play Louth in their crucial Allianz Division 3 clash at Drogheda on Sunday.

Armagh (NFL v Louth): Blaine Hughes; Mark Shields, Charlie Vernon, Paul Hughes; Niall Rowland, Brendan Donaghy, Aaron McKay; Stephen Sheridan, Aaron Findon; Rory Grugan, Anthony Duffy, Niall Grimley; Jamie Clarke, Stefan Campbell, Andrew Murnin.

Throw in is 2pm.