Murphy expects things to get 'very physical' in Tralee

Dublin's Vinnie Murphy.

Former Dublin All-Ireland winner Vinnie Murphy says he expects there to be a real physical side to Kerry when they welcome the Dubs to Tralee on Saturday night.

The Kingdom are looking for their first win over Jim Gavin’s side since March 2015, having lost that year’s All-Ireland final and last year’s semi-final to the Leinster kingpins.

Murphy, who lined-out for Kerry side Kerins O’Rahillys for three seasons during his playing career, is predicting a real battle against the Munster champions for his native county.

“I’d imagine it is going to be very physical,” he told the Irish Sun. “Kerry are seen as the purists but they’d be no strangers to the darker arts when it comes to playing football either. So I can’t see Kerry going quietly into the night.

“Those players, a bit like the Welsh players in the rugby before they played ­Ireland — they are walking around the streets and getting an awful lot of stick.

“Wherever they go, they are hearing about it. So that has to rub off on you. And while in Dublin, a player could go around and hardly be noticed for months on end, in Kerry that doesn’t happen.

“It doesn’t matter where you go in Kerry, you are going to come across people wanting to talk about football.”