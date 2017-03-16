O'Connor looks ahead to Cork showdown 16 March 2017





Kerry U21 boss Jack O’Connor says he and his players are relishing the challenge of trying to topple Cork in the Munster U21FC final on March 29th.

The Kingdom booked their ticket into the provincial decider at Pairc Ui Rinn by toppling Waterford on a 1-18 to 0-7 score-line at Fraher Field, where O’Connor stated afterwards that a win was what mattered most for his charges.

“I know we didn’t set the world alight or give ourselves 10 out of 10, but we just needed to come down and do a job as good as we could. We did that,” he told the Irish Examiner afterwards.

“We had six changes made in the second half and we were maybe a little disjointed when they got their few scores. The name of the game, though, was getting out of here with a result.”

On Wednesday week’s final, he added: “It is a long time since Kerry beat Cork in Cork in this grade. I remember I was involved in 1997. We went over to Cork, David Moloney saved a last-minute penalty and we beat them by two points. I can’t remember if we beat them up there since. It is a tough place to go. I think it is the challenge we need.”