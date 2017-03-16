'Clare will be confident' 16 March 2017





Fermanagh's Eoin Donnelly gets ahead of Wexford's Daithi Waters

Eoin Donnelly says he and his Fermanagh team mates are relishing the chance to gain some vital points against Clare on Sunday.

Round four saw Pete McGrath’s men slip to a 12-point defeat against Division 2 leaders Kildare while the Banner men scored a shock upset over Cork, and Donnelly expects the visitors to travel to Enniskillen on this weekend with plenty of confidence from their win over the Rebels two weeks ago.

“Clare will be confident there is no doubt about that but we are confident in what we can do and very sure that we can go out and play well,” the Erne captain told the Impartial Reporter.

“We feel we can beat any team if we play to our potential and this Sunday is no different. Three of Fermanagh’s four league games to date have been away from home and with three games left in the campaign the Erne men do have the comfort of having two of those three games in the confines of Brewster Park and this is something that the squad is relishing.

"We are looking forward to getting out on to Brewster Park and getting the crowd behind us. We played well for long periods against Galway at home and things went against us a little in the end but we feel like we can compete with anyone.”