Kinsella recalls 'un-refereeable' Tralee clash 16 March 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tempers flare between Kerry and Donegal at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Laois referee Eddie Kinsella has admitted that he “struggled” in last year’s fiery league clash between Kerry and Donegal.

Dubbed afterwards as the ‘Battle of Tralee’, Kinsella dished out two red cards and a pair of black cards as the game boiled over on several occasions, with suspensions and fines to follow on both sides.

Austin Stack Park will play host to the most eagerly awaited game of the football season thus far when Kerry welcome league and All-Ireland champions Dublin to town on Saturday night, and Kinsella, who has since retired from inter-county refereeing after hitting the 50 mark, admits that the Tralee venue does not bring back good memories for him.

“It was the only match I reffed where I was looking forward to the final whistle,” Kinsella is quoted saying in today’s Irish Daily Star.

He continued: “I refereed the 2014 All-Ireland final between Kerry and Donegal and two weeks later I did an Under 12 match. I got more abuse from the mammies and daddies.

“I was laid back going into the league game. Too relaxed in a way. Before I threw the ball in a couple of lads were shoving. I said I better throw it up in case they start a row before the game.

“When that happens, what’s terrible important is your first call. If you renege from a yellow, black or red, then it sets down a marker to the players.

“The game was un-refereeable, and I mean that. Being straight, I struggled in that match. I didn’t know where to look half the time. They were at it everywhere. It was the hardest match I ever refereed in my life.”