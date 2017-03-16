Deely focuses on discipline 16 March 2017





London manager Ciaran Deely.

London manager Ciaran Deely believes that his charges improvement in their discipline is helping their performances.

The Exiles will have to be at their disciplined best this weekend as they prepare to take on Wexford at Wexford Park on Sunday.

Deely knows that it will be tough for London against his native county, but he stated in the Irish Post that if they can keep the free count down, they have a chance.

“Discipline will be key for us again. The lads improved a lot in that aspect against Limerick by not giving away needless fouls and frees,” said Deely.

“We're not a dirty team in any respect but when you come up against quality players, sometimes it can be easier to foul or go in with a lazy tackle rather than being disciplined.”

He added: Wexford gave us a hiding last year, they have some quality forwards who should be playing at a higher level. Wexford Park is a big pitch and if we’re not set up well and the attitude isn’t right, it will be a long afternoon for us.”