O'Keeffe - 'Gooch might retire if he wins club title'

Dublin's Jonny Cooper and Colm Cooper of Kerry.

by Jackie Cahill

Kerry legend and former senior team selector Ger O’Keeffe suspects that Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper might retire from inter-county football if he claims an AIB All-Ireland senior club medal with Dr. Crokes this afternoon (FRI).

Cooper, 33, is expected to reveal his Kerry intentions after the club decider with Derry outfit Slaughtneil at Croke Park.

But O’Keeffe reckons that Cooper may step down if he can add the one major medal missing from his glittering career CV.

And if Dr. Crokes do manage to win a first All-Ireland club title since 1992, O’Keeffe would rate Cooper’s chances of continuing with Kerry at “less than 50 per cent.”

O’Keeffe has also cast doubt on Cooper’s ability to survive in an increasingly physical inter-county game and that a team needs to make “alternative arrangements” in order to accommodate him.

O’Keeffe explained: “A lot will depend on what happens in the club final.

“If he has a very good performance and Crokes win, you wouldn’t know but from what I understand, in other matches, he’s really been on the periphery.

“He got a horrendous (knee) injury and has never been the same player.

“He found it hard to recover and have the confidence to go into contact with fellas much bigger than him.

“It’s like the rugby now, most of the attacks are on the scrum-half and the out-half, they’re the smallest and lightest players, and that’s why so many of them get injury.”

When asked what he thinks Cooper plays well and Crokes win, O’Keeffe replied: “That’s the big question, probably the chances are less than 50 per cent (playing on with Kerry).

“I just feel that Crokes winning this would be a major boost to him, he might just call it a day. But if he controls the game, is involved in all facets of it and is enjoying it, you’d never know.

“To have a player like Gooch involved in a team, you have to make alternative arrangements, others pick up what he’s not doing in terms of physicality but a player like him can split defences.

“If Dublin had Gooch, there’s no doubt they’d play him. Every team would play him and try to devise some form of system to make up for his lack of physical strength.”

O’Keeffe also insists that the chance for Dublin to equal Kerry’s unbeaten record in League and championship, a run from 1928-1933, is “irrelevant” in the context of tomorrow’s Allianz League Division 1 clash between the counties in Tralee.

First and foremost, O’Keeffe wants to see a big performance from the Kingdom, in what he has described as “a huge game” for them.

He said: “It’s a huge game for Kerry. What’s important is maybe not the victory but if Kerry lose, that they give a good performance, that they step up to the plate and match Dublin.

“That’s complete bulls**t (record talk). Records are there to be broken and you’re talking about a team back in the 1920s. This is 80 years afterwards, totally irrelevant.

“Kerry won’t be going out thinking about stopping the record, they’re thinking about beating Dublin and they’ve been found wanting in the past number of games.

“Their performances have been very patch and the biggest problem that Kerry have, and it’s a situation that doesn’t happen in a lot of counties, is that they always seem to have players involved in junior, intermediate and novice Munster championships and All-Ireland championships. You’re normally starting a year without players and then you have the Crokes fellas.

“You’re playing matches with teams that are not going to be your team when you go further on. While Kerry clubs are getting great exposure to what the GAA is all about, that is acting against the senior team’s preparations, not having all of the players involved.”